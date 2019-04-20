Westwood Softball Claims First Conference Title

Looking for their first ever DRVC Softball Championship, the Lady Rocket’s hosted the championship game on Saturday afternoon. Taking on a Moore County team that had to play a pair of games in the loser’s bracket on Saturday morning, Westwood dominated the game winning 10 to 0.
A diving catch in the first inning by Brooklyn Blake set the tone for a strong defensive performance by Westwood. In the bottom half of the frame, Westwood pushed across the only run they would need. Westwood entered the bottom of the 6th leading 6 to 0. The Lady Rockets used 2 walks, 3 singles and a double to plate 4 runs and end the game to the Mercy Rule.
Emma Kidder was the star of the day as she had 4 hits and pitched a complete game 1 hitter. Kidder finished with 2 RBI and 5 strikeouts in the circle. Abby Clark had the only extra base hit and it drove in the winning run. Kara Beth Patton added a pair of singles.
The Lady Rockets will be guests on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the season. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each Saturday morning at 10 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively on Thunder Radio.