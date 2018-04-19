Westwood Softball Buries Cannon County on Thursday

The Westwood softball ended the regular season on Thursday traveling to Woodbury. The Lady Rockets tangled with the Lady Lions of Cannon County in the final regular season game of the year. Westwood got a complete game shutout from Haidyn Campbell as they beat Cannon County 10 to 0.
Leading 1 to 0 entering the 4th inning, Westwood used a pair of doubles to highlight a 5 run outburst in the 4th inning. Brooklyn Blake had a pair of singles and scored twice. Haidyn Campbell and Paisley Campbell each had a 2 RBI double. Brayden Gray scored 3 runs for the Lady Rockets. Haidyn held the Lady Lions to 2 hits on the night.
The win gives the Lady Rockets a regular season record of 10 and 2. Westwood will now await the conclusion of the other conference games to finalize matchups for next week’s conference tournament.