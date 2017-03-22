Westwood Softball Blitzes Liberty

The Westwood softball team traveled to Shelbyville on Wednesday afternoon for a conference game with Liberty. The Lady Rockets captured their 3rd straight win as they raced to an 8 to 1 win. The Lady Rockets jumped on the Lady Patriots for 6 runs in the first 2 innings to improve to 4 and 0 in Duck River Valley Conference play.
Haidyn Campbell led Westwood at the plate and from the circle. The 7th grader had 3 hits, including a double, scored 3 runs and an RBI. She also pitched a complete game surrendering 6 hits and an unearned run while striking out 9 for the win. Hallie Wimberley had 2 hits and 2 RBI while Emma Kidder added a double and 2 RBI.
The Lady Rockets are off for Spring break as their next game will be held on Monday April 3rd at home when they host Riverside Christian. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.