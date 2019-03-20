Westwood Softball Blanks Cascade

Westwood sent 10 batters to the plate in the opening frame as they banged out 4 hits including a 3 RBI triple from Aleah Wakefield. Wakefield finished with a triple and a single and 4 RBI. Cali Clark had a triple and a single while Lillee Scott finished with a double and a single and 2 RBI. Abby Clark had a pair of singles and scored twice. Emma Kidder go the win in the circle as she tossed a 1 hit shutout with 8 strikeouts.
Westwood is back on the road on Thursday as they travel to Unionville to take on Community. First pitch is set for 5 PM.