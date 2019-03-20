«

Westwood Softball Blanks Cascade

Lilee Scott of WMS softball [Photo courtesy of Dana’s Digital]

The Westwood softball team traveled to Wartrace on Tuesday to take on conference foe Cascade.  The Lady Rockets continued the hot start to the season as they jumped on Cascade early scoring 7 runs in the first inning as they rolled to a 13 to 0 win.

Westwood sent 10 batters to the plate in the opening frame as they banged out 4 hits including a 3 RBI triple from Aleah Wakefield.  Wakefield finished with a triple and a single and 4 RBI.  Cali Clark had a triple and a single while Lillee Scott finished with a double and a single and 2 RBI.  Abby Clark had a pair of singles and scored twice.  Emma Kidder go the win in the circle as she tossed a 1 hit shutout with 8 strikeouts.

Westwood is back on the road on Thursday as they travel to Unionville to take on Community.  First pitch is set for 5 PM.