Westwood Softball Blanks Cannon County on Monday

The Westwood Lady Rockets softball team hosted Cannon County on Monday night in the 2nd game of their season series. Emma Kidder was once again dominant in the circle as she held the Lionettes to a single hit. Westwood battled their way to a 2 to 0 win.
After the Lady Rockets scored a run in the bottom of the 1st inning, the teams struggled to get runners in scoring position. Lilee Scott ripped a 1 out double in the 6th inning and scored on a Cali Clark single to give Kidder an insurance run. Kidder pitched out of a bases loaded jam in the 7th inning to get the win. Kidder finished with 16 strikeouts on the night.
Westwood travels to Wartrace on Tuesday as they take on Cascade. First pitch is set for 5:30 PM.