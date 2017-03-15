Westwood Soccer Stops Webb In Wednesday Match

The Westwood Rockets soccer team welcomed Webb to Dyer-Bouldin Field on Wednesday night for a conference match. The Rockets scored a pair of goals in each half as they raced past Webb 4 to 1.
Lucas Workman got a pair of goals in the 1st half to put the Rockets on top 2 nil at intermission. In the second half, John Martinez notched a pair of goals as Westwood ran their conference record to 2 and 0. Martinez and Kevin Peregrino had assists for the Rockets. Body Todd was clean in goal including turning away a penalty shot.
Westwood will be back at home on Thursday when they play host to Cascade at Dyer-Bouldin Field. Opening kick is set for 5:30 PM.