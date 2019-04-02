Westwood Soccer Shuts Out St. Andrews-Sewanee

The Westwood Rockets soccer team traveled up the mountain on Tuesday as they visited conference foe St. Andrews-Sewanee. The Rockets defense did not allow a shot on goal to keep the Mountain Lions off the scoreboard in a 2 to 0 win.
Izick Sierra got a goal in the first half and Nico Sanfilipo added a 2nd half goal for Westwood. Lex Dodson was credited with an assist as the Rockets remained perfect in conference play.
The Rockets return home on Wednesday when they take on Tullahoma in a non-conference make-up contest. That match will get underway at 6 PM at Dyer-Bouldin Field.