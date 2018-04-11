Westwood Soccer Shuts Out CCMS Soccer on Wednesday

Facing off in a regular season game for the first time in recent memory, the Coffee County Middle School and Westwood Middle School boys’ soccer teams squared off at the Raider Academy on Wednesday night. In front of an overflow crowd, the Rockets used a pair of 1st half goals to jump start them to a 5 to 0 win over the Raiders.
Westwood got a pair of goals from John Martinez and single goals from Keaton Sherrill, Jose Carbajal and Nico Sanfilipo. Louie Frazier and Kevin Perigrino added assists.
Both teams will take part in Saturday’s Red Raider Invitational. The Red Raiders will take on DeKalb County at 9 AM at Carden Jarrell Field while the Rockets will square off against Prescott at 10 AM at the Raider Soccer Field.