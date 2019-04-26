Westwood Soccer Season Comes to Close with Semifinal Loss

The Westwood soccer team entered play on Friday night in the Central Tennessee Soccer Conference postseason tournament as the top seed. The Rockets were looking to punch their ticket to their 6th straight conference title game and their 5th straight conference championship. Cascade had other plans as they stunned the Rockets 2 to 1 to end Westwood’s season.
Neither team was able to find the back to the net in a scoreless first half. Cascade broke the tie in the 38th minute to take a 1 nil lead before adding a second goal 2 minutes later. Westwood got on the board in the 50th minute on an Izick Sierra goal but ran out of time before they could tack on the equalizer.
The loss ends the season for the Rockets as they will finish the season with a record of 10 and 6.