Westwood Soccer Season Comes to an End on Monday

The Westwood Middle School soccer team traveled to Wartrace on Monday to open up play in the CTSC postseason tournament.  The Lady Rockets took on the Cascade Lady Champions with a berth in Friday’s quarterfinals on the line.  Four second half goals by Cascade ended the Lady Rockets season as they fell 5 to 0.

Six first half stops by keeper Holland Willoughby gave Westwood life going into intermission as the Lady Rockets trailed 1 nil.  Cascade turned up the pressure in the 2nd half and added 4 goals to get the final margin of 5 nil.  Willoughby added 11 saves in the 2nd half to finish with 17 on the match.