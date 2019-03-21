Westwood Soccer Rolls to Thursday Win over Webb

Westwood got a pair of goals in the first half to take a 2 to 0 lead into intermission. The Rockets added 4 goals in the 2nd half and Westwood keeper Elijah McCoy stopped all 3 shots he faced to get the shutout. Ian Weldon finished with 3 goals and an assist. Caleb Cargile had 2 goals and an assist while Izick Sierra had a goal and 3 assists.
The Rocket soccer team will take off next week for Spring Break. They return to action on Tuesday, April 2nd when they travel to Sewanee to take on St. Andrews. The opening kick is set for 5:30 PM.