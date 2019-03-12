Westwood Soccer Rolls Past Riverside Christian

The Westwood soccer team traveled to Fayetteville on Tuesday night to do battle with conference rival Riverside Christian. Six Rocket goals in the first half put the match out of reach. Westwood won by a final of 7 to 0.
Lex Dodson had 2 goals and an assist. Ian Weldon netted a pair of goals. Nico Sanfilipo scored once and added a pair of assists. Izick Sierra, Elijah McCoy added goals and Adam Gann tallied an assist.
The Rockets return to Dyer-Bouldin Field on Thursday for a conference match with Cascade. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as part of the Gilley Crane Hometown Sports Series. The opening kick is set for 4:30 PM, Jonathan Oliver will have the broadcast beginning with the pregame show at 4:20.