«

»

Westwood Soccer Rolls Over Fayetteville on Wednesday

Izick Sierra of Westwood soccer

The Westwood Middle School soccer team traveled to Fayetteville on Wednesday to tangle with their conference rival Tigers.  The Rockets got their offense untracked as they posted 9 goals in a 9 to 0 decision over Fayetteville.

Izick Sierra led the Rockets in scoring as he had 2 goals and added 3 assists.  Ian Weldon and Nico Sanfilipo also had 2 goals apiece.  David Dolack had a goal and an assist while Caleb Cargile and Hunter Crosslin each had a goal.

Westwood returns home on Thursday as they welcome St. Andrews-Sewanee to Dyer-Bouldin Field.  The opening kick is scheduled for 4:30 PM.