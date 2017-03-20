Westwood Soccer Remains Perfect in Conference

The Westwood soccer kept their perfect conference record alive on Monday with a 6 to 0 win in Fayetteville at Riverside Christian. The Rockets raced out to a 5 to 0 halftime lead before emptying the bench in the 2nd half. Austin Wilder led the offensive charge with a pair of goals.
John Martinez started the scoring for Westwood in the 7th minute off a feed from Elliot Said to give Westwood a 1 to 0 lead. Lukas Workman added a goal in the 10th minute assisted by Martinez. Wilder added his 2 unassisted goals in the 11th and 15th minutes before Angel Gonzalez closed out the first half scoring in the 22nd minute off an assist from Keaton Sherrill. In the second half, Kevin Peregrino added the final goal in the 50th minute. From there, the Rockets defense kept Riverside off the scoreboard for their 4th straight conference win on the season.
The Rockets are back home on Wednesday as they play host to Lincoln County. Opening kick is set for 5:30 PM.