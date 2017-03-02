Westwood Soccer Opens Season with Shutout Win

In soccer, sometimes the best defense in a good offense. The Westwood Rockets soccer team opened their season on Thursday night at home as they welcomed St. Andrews-Sewanee to Dyer-Bouldin Field. The Rockets controlled the time of possession on their way to a 3 to 0 win.
Holding the visiting Mountain Lions without a shot on frame in the first half, Westwood was able to keep the ball in their offensive end 90% of the first half. John Martinez connected on a pretty volley in front of the net in the 20th minute to give Westwood a 1 nil lead at intermission.
In the second half, St. Andrews-Sewanee was more aggressive on the attack peppering Rocket keeper Bodey Todd with 2 shots in the first 10 minutes. The Rockets were able to turn the attack and score a goal in the 52nd minute by Elliot Sain and Lukas Workman added the final goal 2 minutes later. Westwood outshot the Mountain Lions 16 to 3.
The Rockets are back in action on Monday when they travel to Tullahoma to take on the Tullahoma Middle School team. The opening kickoff is set for 6 PM at the East Middle School field.