Westwood Soccer Opens Season with Road Win at Cascade

Opening their season in Wartrace, the Westwood soccer team traveled to Cascade on Tuesday. The 3 time defending conference champion opened up the season with the conference match on the road. The Rockets got their season off to a strong start with a 3 to 1 win.
Westwood got goals from Ian Weldon, Nico Sanfilipo and John Martinez. Martinez and Keiton Sherrill each had an assist. Body Todd got the win in goal as he was credited with 3 saves.
Westwood will be back on the road on Thursday when they travel to Sewanee. The Rockets will take on conference foe St. Andrew’s-Sewanee. That match will get underway at 4:30 PM.