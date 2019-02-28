Westwood Soccer Opens Season With Big Win over Lincoln County

On a cold and drizzy Thursday night at Dyer-Bouldin Field, the Westwood Rocket soccer team had no trouble getting warmed up for their season opener. In a match you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Rockets got 5 first half goals to roll to a 7 to 1 win over Lincoln County.
Westwood got on the board in the 3rd minute as Izick Sierra drilled home a pass from Ian Weldon to put Westwood on top 1 to 0. The Rockets then got 3 goals in a 3 minute period as Weldon scored in the 8th minute, Nico Sanfilippo netted a pass from Noah Wilder in the 9th minute and Caleb Cargile scored unassisted in the 10th minute. Weldon finished with 3 goals and an assist. Trevor Bellamy added a goal and an assist and Cy Brody Dyer had a 2nd half assist.
Westwood is scheduled to travel to Tullahoma for a second straight non-conference friendly on Friday. The match is set to kick off at Tullahoma at 6 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/