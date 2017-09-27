Westwood Soccer Open Conference Tournament with a Win

The Westwood soccer team opened up play on Wednesday in the preliminary round of the Central Tennessee Soccer Conference tournament at St. Andrews-Sewanee. Needing a win to advance, Westwood got a shutout from their defense led by keeper Alana Coker and a hat trick from Diana Ramirez. Westwood won by a final of 3 to 0.
Diana Ramirez got Westwood on the board in the 7th minute with a goal when she knocked down a goal kick and put it in the back of the net. The Rockets carried that lead into the second half. In the second half, Ramirez added unassisted goals in the 37th and 47th minutes. Coker finished the match with 4 saves.
Westwood will advance to Friday’s semifinals where they take on Huntland at Huntland. That match will get underway at 4 PM. A win on Friday would advance the Lady Rockets to the finals which will be held on Saturday at Huntland.