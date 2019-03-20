Westwood Soccer Loses at Tullahoma on Wednesday

The Westwood soccer team traveled to Tullahoma on Wednesday night to take on the Wildcats. For the second game in a row, the Rockets had trouble sustaining their offensive attack through the middle of the field against the Cats. Westwood fell by a final score of 3 to 1.
Tullahoma got a pair of first half goals to race out to a 2 to 0 lead at intermission. The Wildcats pushed that lead to 3 to 0 before Ian Weldon got Westwood on the scoreboard. Weldon scored in the 54th minute for the Rockets.
The Rockets are back in action on Thursday when they return home to take on conference foe Webb. That match will kick off at 5:30 PM at Dyer-Bouldin Field.