Westwood Soccer Gets Win on 8th Grade Night

Westwood got 3 first half goals to claim their 2nd consecutive conference win. Diana Ramirez opened the scoring in the 4th minute as she scored an unassisted goal to give Westwood the 1 to 0 lead. Ramirez once again found the back of the net in the 13th minute with an unassisted goal to make the score 2 nil. Patricia Barrera added the 3rd goal in the 22nd minute as Westwood outshot the visiting Tigers 14 to 1 in the first half.
In a more conservative 2nd half, the Lady Rockets fired off 3 shots as they managed to out shoot Fayetteville 17 to 3 on the night. Alana Coker turned away all three shots as she finished with 3 saves.
Next up for the Lady Rockets will be the CTSC conference tournament. Preliminary rounds will begin early next week with the semifinals and finals to be held at Huntland beginning on September 29th. Pairings and game times will not be known until Friday and Thunder Radio will keep you updated when that information is released.