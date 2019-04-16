Westwood Soccer Gets Conference Title Clinching Win

The Westwood Middle School soccer team traveled to Shelbyville on Monday for a conference match with Liberty. After a scoreless first half, the Rockets notched a pair of goals in the second half to capture a 2 to 1 win.
In the second half Caleb Cargile and Lex Dodson combined for a pair of goals to lift Westwood to the crucial win. Cargile scored both goals and Dodson had both assists. The win clinches the regular season conference championship for Westwood.
Westwood closes out the regular season on Tuesday at home as they play host to Cascade. That match will kick off at 5 PM at Dyer-Bouldin Field.