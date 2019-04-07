«

Westwood Soccer Finishes Red Raider Invitational with 2 and 2 Record

Elijah McCoy of Westwood soccer

The Westwood Rockets soccer team closed out play in the Red Raider Invitational on Saturday going 1 and 2 on the day.  After a win on Friday night, Westwood split the 4 games in the 2 day tournament.

In Saturday’s opener, the Rockets fell to Avery Trace Middle 6 to 0.  In their second match of the day, Westwood needed to go to the shootout to get a win over Prescott South.  The Rockets got a goal from Izick Sierra in regulation to send the game to PK’s tied at 1.  In the shootout, Westwood keeper Elijah McCoy had a pair of saves to lift the Rockets to the win.  In the day’s final game, Westwood fell to Algood 3 to 1.  Juanes Barrera had Westwood’s lone goal.

Westwood returns to the pitch on Tuesday when they travel to Fayetteville for a conference match with the Tigers.  The opening kick is set for 4:30 PM.