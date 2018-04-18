The Westwood soccer team waited until the last game of the regular season to suffer their first loss of the year. Facing the always tough Tullahoma Wildcats, the Rockets got the perfect challenge entering this weekend’s conference tournament. Westwood fell by a final score of 3 to 2.
John Martinez got a first half goal off of a penalty kick to send the match to intermission level at 1. Kevin Perigrino added a 2nd half goal for Westwood but a pair of Tullahoma goals gave the Wildcats the win. Body Todd had 6 saves for Westwood.
Westwood opens tournament action at home on Friday in the semifinal round. The Rockets will take on Riverside Christian at 7 PM at Dyer-Bouldin Field. A win would advance the Rockets to the finals for the 5th straight year looking for their 4th straight conference title. The conference tournament finals will take place on Saturday at Dyer-Bouldin Field
Westwood Soccer Falls to Tullahoma
