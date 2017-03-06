Westwood Soccer Falls to Tullahoma on Monday

The Westwood soccer team saw Tullahoma score in the final minutes to hand the Rockets their first loss of the year 2 to 1. The Wildcats converted on a set piece in the 54th minute to break open the tie match.
Tullahoma took a 1 to 0 lead in the first half before Westwood was able to level the score in the 37th minute on an unassisted goal from Kevin Peregrino. The loss drops the Rockets record to 1 and 1 on the season.
The Rockets return to the pitch on Wednesday night when they travel to Fayetteville to take on the Tigers. Kickoff is set for 4:30 PM.