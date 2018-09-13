Westwood Soccer Falls to Huntland

The Westwood soccer traveled to Huntland on Thursday night for a conference match. Westwood got goals from Princess Penaloza and Leonor Rivera but ended up falling 9 to 2. Keeper Hannah Willoughby finished with 10 saves.
The Lady Rockets return to the pitch on Monday night when they will take on Coffee County Middle School. The matchup between these crosstown rivals will take place at the Raider Soccer Field, behind the Raider Academy. Thunder Radio will bring you the broadcast of that rivalry game as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. The pregame show is at 5:45, kickoff is set for 6:00 and you can hear it here on Thunder Radio.