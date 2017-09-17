Westwood Soccer Falls to Community on Friday

The Westwood soccer team traveled to Community to take on the Vikqueens in a conference match in Unionville on Friday. Despite a hat trick from Diana Ramirez, the Lady Rockets fell by a final score of 4 to 3.
Trailing 1 to 0 at the half, Westwood got their offense on track in the second half as Ramirez found the back of the net 3 times. Each f the goals for Ramirez were unassisted. Unfortunately for Westwood, Community was able to score 3 goals in the second half.
The Lady Rockets are back in action on Monday when they travel to take on Liberty. That match gets underway at 5 PM.