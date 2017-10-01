Westwood Soccer Falls in Conference Tournament Semifinals on Friday

Traveling to Huntland on Friday afternoon, the Westwood soccer team squared off with the top-seeded Lady Hornets in the CTSC tournament semifinals. Entering the game on a 3 game winning streak, the red hot Lady Rockets were looking to avenge a 5 nil loss in August to Huntland. Instead, Westwood saw their season come to a close with another 5 nil loss.
The Lady Rockets finish the season with a record of 3 and 5 in conference play. Westwood won 3 of their last 4 games before finishing in 3rd place in the conference.