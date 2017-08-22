Westwood Soccer Drops Season Opener

The Westwood soccer team opened the 2017 season at Dyer-Bouldin Field on Tuesday evening. In a match you heard here on Thunder Radio as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series, the Lady Rockets played host to Cascade. A hat trick by Cascade’s Ellie Chumbley proved to be the difference as Westwood fell 4 to 2 to the Lady Champions.
After a scoreless first 20 minutes, Cascade got on the board 3 times in the final 7 minutes of the half including a goal by Makenna Lamb as the halftime horn sounded to give Cascade the 3 to 0 lead at intermission. Westwood coach Donna Burdine made some adjustments at the half and got some more offensive pressure in the 2nd half as Patricia Barrera punched home a goal in the 49th minute unassisted. Chumbley answered one minute later with her 3rd goal to push the deficit back to 3. Despite the long odds, the Lady Rockets kept applying pressure notching their 2nd goal in the 53rd minute as Diana Ramirez scored on a feed from Barrera in the 53rd minute to close out the scoring. Westwood keeper Alanna Coker had 7 saves in net for the Rockets.
The Lady Rockets are back in action on Thursday evening as they host Huntland. That match is set to begin at 5:30 PM at Dyer-Bouldin Field. You can download a copy of the broadcast by visiting out downloads page at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/