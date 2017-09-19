Westwood Soccer Crushes Liberty for First Win of the Year

The Westwood soccer team traveled to Shelbyville on Monday to tangle with Liberty. The match was originally scheduled for last Tuesday but had to be moved due to inclement weather. The Lady Rockets continued their offensive revival they started last week as they captured the 9 to 0 win in the conference tilt.
Diana Ramirez had a monster first half for Westwood as she scored 6 unassisted goals in the first 30 minutes to give the Rockets an insurmountable lead. Ramirez added a goal and an assist in the second half as she helped Luz Maria Basurto find the back of the net. Anna Johnson and Patricia Barrera each added unassisted goals. Alana Coker had 5 saves in goal to give Westwood their first win of the year.
Westwood will be back at home on Wednesday they play host to Fayetteville. Wednesday night will be 8th Grade Night for the Lady Rockets. Kick-off is set for 5 PM at Dyer-Bouldin Field.