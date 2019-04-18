Westwood Soccer Closes out Regular Season with Win over Cascade

The Westwood soccer team closed out their regular season on Wednesday night at Dyer-Bouldin Field. Hosting conference rival Cascade, the Rockets had a huge 2nd half as they rolled to a 4 to 0 win.
Westwood got on the board late in the first half as Cascade punched a ball past their own keeper for an own goal. In the second half, Westwood got a pair of goals from Caleb Cargile and a goal from David Dolack.
The Rockets return to the pitch on Friday, April 26th when they host the Central Tennessee Soccer Conference postseason tournament. Westwood, with their first place conference finish, has secured the number 1 seed and will host a semifinal game on Friday. The CTSC final will be held on Saturday, April 27th at Dyer-Bouldin Field.