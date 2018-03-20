Westwood Soccer Clinches Conference Regular Season Title with Win over Riverside Christian

On a cold and windy day at Dyer-Bouldin Field, the Westwood soccer team welcomed Riverside Christian for a conference match. The Rockets made the match even more miserable for their visitors from Fayetteville with 7 first half goals. Westwood went on to win by a final score of 9 to 0. The win assures Westwood the number 1 seed in the conference tournament next month.
The Rockets wasted no time in getting on the board as they got a goal in the 1st minute from John Martinez. Ian Weldon added a goal in the 7th minute and the 10th minute to give Westwood the commanding lead. Coach Jonathan Graf emptied his bench to begin the 2nd half as the Rockets improved to 6 and 0 on the year and 5 and 0 in conference play.
Connor Cravens, Martinez and Weldon each finished with 2 goals. Keiton Sherrill added a goal and an assist. Caleb Cargile and Adam Gann added goals in the second half and Louie Frazier finished with 1 assist. Bodey Todd had 3 saves in goal for Westwood.
Westwood will now be off until April 2nd when they will play host to Tullahoma in a non-conference match. That match will kick off at 6 PM at Dyer-Bouldin Field.