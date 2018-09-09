Westwood Soccer Captures Win on 8th Grade Night

The Westwood soccer team welcomed Liberty to the Dyer-Bouldin Field on Friday. Celebrating 8th Grade Night, Westwood jumped out to a 4 to 1 halftime lead. The Lady Rockets ended up with 4 players scoring as they won 6 to 3.
Westwood’s only 8th grader, Adriana Basurto finished with a pair of goals to lead Westwood. Princess Penaloza added 2 goals while Leonor Moreno Rivera and Chloe Bellamy each added one goal.
Westwood is back in action on Tuesday when they hit the road to Wartrace to take on Cascade. That match will commence at 5 PM.