Westwood Soccer Bounces Cascade

The Westwood soccer team kept their perfect conference record in tact on Thursday night with a 5 to 2 win over Cascade. The Rockets were led in scoring by Eliiot Sain who notched a pair of goals. John Martinez, Lucas Workman and Conner Cravens all added goals as Westwood improved to 3 and 0 in conference play. John Martinez, Lucas Workman and Louie Frazier all had assists for Westwood.
The Rockets travel to Fayetteville on Monday to take on Riverside Christian. That match is set to kick off at 5 PM.