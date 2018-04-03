Westwood Soccer Blanks Tullahoma on Tuesday Night

The Westwood Rocket soccer team stepped out of conference on Tuesday night as they welcomed Tullahoma to Dyer-Bouldin Field. Putting their perfect record on the line against a quality non-conference opponent, the Rockets captured an exciting 1 to 0 win.
A goal by Keaton Sherrill in the 23rd minute gave the Rockets a 1 to 0 halftime lead. In the second half, neither team could find the back of the net as the Rocket defense pitched the shutout. The win improves Westwood to 7 and 0 on the season.
Westwood is back in action on Friday when they open play in the Red Raider Invitational at the Raider Academy. Westwood opens play at 7:30 PM as they will take on the winner of the 5 PM game between Coffee County Middle and Prescott Middle. That game will take place on the football field at Carden-Jarrell Field.