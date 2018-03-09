Westwood Soccer Blanks St. Andrews-Sewanee

The Westwood Middle School soccer team welcomed St. Andrews-Sewanee to Dyer-Bouldin Field on Thursday afternoon. The Rockets looked to keep their perfect record in tact against the visitors from the mountain in a conference matchup. Westwood improved to 3 and 0 with a 3 to 0 win over the Mountain Lions.
The Rockets dominated the middle of the field as they were able to press the attack all night long. Despite that control, Westwood could manage only 1 first half goal by John Martinez in the 18th minute. In the second half, Martinez added a goal in the 34th minute before Louie Frazier made in 3 to 0 in the 41st minute. Tucker Brown had an assist for Westwood and Bodey Todd finished with 2 saves.
The Rockets will be back in action on Friday when they travel to Winchester to take on North Franklin. That match will get underway at 5:30 PM.