Westwood Soccer Blanks St. Andrews-Sewanee on Thursday Night

The Westwood Middle School soccer team welcomed St. Andrews-Sewanee to Dyer-Bouldin Field on Thursday afternoon for a conference match. Protecting a perfect record in conference play, the Rockets defense was up to the challenge. Westwood got a goal in each half as they won by a final score of 2 to 0.
The Rockets got their goals from Lex Dodson and Nico Sanfilipo. Westwood returns home on Thursday as they welcome St. Andrews-Sewanee to Dyer-Bouldin Field. The opening kick is scheduled for 4:30 PM.