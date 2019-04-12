«

Westwood Soccer Blanks St. Andrews-Sewanee on Thursday Night

Nico Sanfilipo of Westwood soccer

The Westwood Middle School soccer team welcomed St. Andrews-Sewanee to Dyer-Bouldin Field on Thursday afternoon for a conference match.  Protecting a perfect record in conference play, the Rockets defense was up to the challenge.  Westwood got a goal in each half as they won by a final score of 2 to 0.

The Rockets got their goals from Lex Dodson and Nico Sanfilipo.  Westwood returns home on Thursday as they welcome St. Andrews-Sewanee to Dyer-Bouldin Field.  The opening kick is scheduled for 4:30 PM.