Westwood Soccer Blanks North Franklin

The Westwood soccer team welcomed North Franklin to Dyer-Bouldin Field on Tuesday night for a non-conference friendly with the Gators. The Rockets made the most of their only goal, and a North Franklin own goal grabbing the 2 to 0 win over North.
Lucas Workman nailed the only goal for Westwood as he found the back of the net in the 51st minute. Angel Gonzalez got the assist for the Rockets. Westwood was awarded a corner kick in the final minute that North accidently knocked in past their keeper. Elliot Sain was credited with the assist. Brody Todd was perfect in goal as Westwood improved to 7 and 4 on the season. Westwood is back in action on Wednesday night as they welcome Tullahoma to town. Opening kick is set for 6 PM.