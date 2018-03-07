Westwood Soccer Blanks Fayetteville

The Westwood soccer team hosted their first home match of the season on Tuesday night. The Rockets welcomed Fayetteville to Dyer-Bouldin Field for a conference match. The Rockets were able to get 4 goals in the first 15 minutes as they coasted to a 9 to 0 win.
Westwood got 2 goals from Louie Frazier to lead the offensive attack. John Martinez and Keaton Sherrill each added a goal and 3 assists. Tucker Brown had a goal and 2 assists and Nico Sanfilipo added a goal and an assist. Kevin Perigrino and Ian Weldon scored the other goals for the Rockets. The Rockets defense only surrendered one shot which keeper Body Todd deflected away.
In the JV game, the Rockets also won 9 to 0 as John Askins had a hat trick and an assist while Cy Brody “Catfish” Dyer scored 2 goals.
The Rockets return to the pitch on Thursday when they play host to St. Andrews-Sewanee. Game time is set for 4:30 PM at Dyer-Bouldin Field.