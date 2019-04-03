Westwood Soccer Blanked by Tullahoma on Wednesday

The Westwood Rockets soccer team welcomed Tullahoma to Dyer-Bouldin Field on Wednesday for a non-conference friendly. After a tight first half, Tullahoma pulled away in the 2nd half for a 4 to 0 win.
The Wildcats opened the scoring in the 7th minute off a corner kick that the Rockets could not clear. In the second half, Tullahoma scored in the 41st, 45th and 50th minute for the win. After not getting a shot on frame in the first half, Westwood got 5 good scoring opportunities in the 2nd half but could not find the back of the net. Westwood keeper Elijah McCoy finished the night with 8 saves.
The Rockets will take part in this weekend’s Red Raider Invitational at the Coffee County Raider Academy. The Rockets will take on Lincoln County on Friday at 7:15 PM. They come back on Saturday with a pair of games as they take on Avery Trace at 10:15 AM and Prescott South at 12:45. The medal round will begin at 2:30 on Saturday afternoon.