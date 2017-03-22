Westwood Soccer Blanked by Lincoln County

The Westwood soccer team hosted Lincoln County on Wednesday night at Dyer-Bouldin Field in a non-conference friendly. The Rockets saw Lincoln County scratch a first half goal and make it stand up as Westwood fell 1 to 0.
Lincoln County got the lone goal of the game in the 28th minute. Westwood dominated possession in the 2nd half but could not scratch out the equalizer. The loss drops the Rockets record to 4 and 2 on the season and breaks a 3 game winning streak for Westwood.
Westwood will be off until Monday, April 3rd when the Rockets play host to Tullahoma. That match will begin at 6 PM.