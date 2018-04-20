Westwood Soccer Advances to Tournament Championship

The Westwood Middle School soccer team punched their ticket to another conference championship on Friday night as they beat Riverside Christian 5 to 1 at Dyer-Bouldin Field. Unbeaten in the regular season on conference play, the Rockets raced out to a 5 to 0 lead at the half and coasted to the win.
John Martinez scored a pair of goals in that first half while Keiton Sherrill, Connor Cravens and Kevin Perigrino added goals. Body Todd had 4 saves in net for Westwood.
Westwood will take on St. Andrews on Saturday morning at 10 AM at Dyer-Bouldin Field in the tournament championship. The Rockets will be looking for their 4th straight conference title.