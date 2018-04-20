«

Westwood Soccer Advances to Tournament Championship

John Martinez of Westwood soccer

The Westwood Middle School soccer team punched their ticket to another conference championship on Friday night as they beat Riverside Christian 5 to 1 at Dyer-Bouldin Field.  Unbeaten in the regular season on conference play, the Rockets raced out to a 5 to 0 lead at the half and coasted to the win.

John Martinez scored a pair of goals in that first half while Keiton Sherrill, Connor Cravens and Kevin Perigrino added goals.  Body Todd had 4 saves in net for Westwood.

Westwood will take on St. Andrews on Saturday morning at 10 AM at Dyer-Bouldin Field in the tournament championship.  The Rockets will be looking for their 4th straight conference title.