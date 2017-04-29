Westwood Soccer Advances to CTSC Finals with Friday Win

The Westwood soccer team advanced to their 4th straight CTSC conference tournament final on Friday night with a 3 to 0 win over Fayetteville. The Rockets got a pair of goals in the first half to seize control of the matchup and Brody Todd was clean in goal to advance the Rockets to Saturday’s finals against St. Andrews.
John Martinez opened the scoring with a goal in the 23rd minute on an assist from Angel Gonzalez. Elliot Sain made it a 2 to 0 game at the half as he notched an unassisted goal in the 25th minute. Sain added his second goal in the 44th minute off another assist from Gonzalez. Westwood will square off against St. Andrews on Saturday morning at 10 AM, that match will take place at Dyer-Bouldin Field.