Westwood Settles for Home Split with Forrest

The Westwood basketball teams welcomed Forrest to the Joel Vinson Gym on Monday night. In a pair of games that you heard here on our Thunder Radio app, the Rocket teams fought to a split on the night. The Lady Rockets won 32 to 27 in overtime while the Rockets lost 44 to 24.
In the girls’ game, Maddie Sullivan hit 2 free throws with no time on the clock to send the game to overtime. Anna Johnson finished the game with 18 points, including 9 in the 4th quarter and overtime. Allie Sullivan added 5 points while Leonor Moreno and Maddie Sullivan each had 4 points. Johnson and Maddie Sullivan were named the Crazy Daisies co-players of the game.
Turnovers doomed the Rockets as Forrest rolled to the conference win over Westwood. After playing Forrest tight in the 1st quarter, Forrest pulled away in the final 3 quarters. Westwood trailed by 1 point entering the 2nd quarter only to be outscored 24 to 7 in the 2nd and 3rd quarters. Brayden Dixon led Westwood in scoring with 5 points. Caiden Warren added 4 points off the bench to be named the Crazy Daisies player of the game.
Westwood hits the road on Thursday night when they travel to Murfreesboro to tangle with the Cougars of Middle Tennessee Christian. Lucky Knott will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM, the pregame show will begin at 5:50 here on Thunder.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/