Westwood Scrimmages Under the Lights to Kick Off Football Season

The Westwood Rockets football team squared off in the 22nd annual Blue/White Game on Thursday. Before a good sized crowd at Dyer-Bouldin Field, the fund-raising inter-squad scrimmage featured the first action under the lights for Coach Chad Dyer’s team. At the end of the night, the White Team edged the Blue Team 5 TD’s to 4 in the 50 play controlled scrimmage.
Konor Heaton scored 4 of the 5 TD’s for the White team as he had touchdown runs of 40, 45, 10 and 15 yards. Ian Weldon scored the other White TD on a 15 yard run. For the Blue team, Chris Deal scored a pair of TD’s on runs of 50 yards and 10 yards. Connor Smith added a bruising 5 yard TD run and Jayden Carter scampered around the right end for a 15 yard TD run. Andrew Thompson added an interception for the Blue Team defense.
The Rockets travel to Wartrace on Friday night to take part in the Cascade Jamboree. The Rockets will take on Eagleville in their scrimmage half which gets underway at 5:30 PM. The Rockets will open the regular season on Thursday at home when they welcome Cannon County to Dyer-Bouldin Field. Kick-off is set for 6:30 PM.