Westwood Rockets Season Ends in Conference Tournament

The Westwood Rockets saw their season come to an end on Wednesday night at the Duck River Valley Conference postseason tournament. The Rockets took on Cascade in the quarterfinal round at Community Middle School. Missed shots at the rim halted one of the best Rocket seasons in years as they fell 50 to 35.
The Rockets came out to a sluggish start as Cascade outscored Westwood 15 to 7 in the first period and trailed by 10 at the half. In the second half, Westwood began to find their shooting touch but Cascade was able to keep pace and hold off the Rocket charge.
Westwood was led in scoring by Trent Thompson who had 16 points. Will Partin added 9 points and John Dobson scored 7 for Westwood who finished the year with a record of 8 and 6.
The Lady Rockets will be in action tonight beginning at 5:30 PM as they take on Cascade in the semifinals. That game will be held at Community Middle School.