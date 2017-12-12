Westwood Rockets Open DRVC Tournament on Wednesday

The Westwood Rockets open up Duck River Valley Conference tournament play on Wednesday night when they take on Cascade in the quarterfinal round. That game will take place at Community Middle School and will tip off at 8 PM. The Rockets also earned a 2nd seed for the tournament. A win on Wednesday night will advance Westwood to Thursday’s semifinals. The semifinals will also tip off at 8 PM. The tournament finals are scheduled for Saturday at 1:45 PM and all games will be held at Community Middle School in Unionville.