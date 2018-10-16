Westwood Opens Season with Split at Fayetteville

The Lady Rockets held off a late Lady Tiger rally to win 26 to 21. The Rockets saw foul trouble stifle any chance at the upset win as they fell 36 to 18.
Leading by 7 entering the 4th quarter, the Lady Rockets were able to hold off a frantic Fayetteville rally. Anna Johnson led Westwood in scoring with 11 points. Maddie Sullivan had 5 points, including 4 in the pivotal 4th quarter. Bryleigh Gray and Joely Sain each added 4 points.
Trailing by 9 at the half, the Rockets could manage only 2 points in the 3rd quarter in the loss. Westwood was led in scoring by Izick Sierra with 6 points. Konor Heaton added 4 points. Jayden Carter added 3 points for Westwood. The JV Rockets fell by a final score of 20 to 14. Caiden Warren was the leading scorer for the JV Rockets as he finished with 6.
The Rockets will hit the road again on Tuesday when they travel to Wartrace to take on Cascade. Tip-off for the girls’ game is set for 6 PM.