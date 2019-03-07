Westwood Opens Season With No-Hitter Over Cannon County

The Westwood Middle School softball team opened their season on Thursday night in Woodbury taking on Cannon County. In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, Emma Kidder pitched a no-hitter striking out 8 to start the season on a strong note. The Lady Rockets banged out 8 hits in the 3rd inning to lift Westwood a 17 to 0 Mercy Rule victory.
Westwood finished the game with 5 extra base hits as they crushed the Lionettes. The Lady Rockets finished the game with 14 hits and 5 walks as they made short work of Cannon County. Emmalise Ramer led the way with 3 hits, including a double, and 3 RBI. Paisley Campbell had a double and a triple and 4 RBI. Kidder added a triple and a single and 2 RBI.
Westwood will host their first home game of the year on Tuesday when they welcome Fayetteville to Lady Rocket Field. First pitch is set for 5 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/