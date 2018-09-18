Westwood Middle Volleyball Falls to South Lincoln

Hosting their final home game of the year, the Westwood volleyball team welcomed South Lincoln to the Joel Vinson Gym on Tuesday. The Lady Rockets fell to the talented South Lincoln team in straight sets. Westwood lost by set scores of 6-25 and 12-25.
Maddie Sullivan led Westwood in assists with 3. The Lady Rockets got 8 digs from Abby Clark, and 4 digs each from Sullivan and Zowee Dillard.
The JV Lady Rockets fell in straight sets 6-25 and 13-25. Cassie Douglas led the team with 3 digs. Katie Lawrence and Hanna Brimhall each added 2 digs.
The Lady Rockets will close out their first full season on Saturday when they travel to Warren County for a tournament. Fielding 2 teams, Westwood will begin tournament play at 9 AM at the Warren County Middle School.