Westwood Middle Volleyball Dumps Tullahoma Middle

The Westwood Middle School volleyball team welcomed Tullahoma to the Joel Vinson Gym on Thursday. The Lady Rockets varsity captured a 3 set victory by set scores of 25-18, 23-25 & 15-13. The JV team also captured a 3 set victory by set scores of 25-7, 18-25 & 15-13.
In the varsity match, Emma Kidder led the way with 4 aces and 8 digs. Abby Clark led the team in aces with 5. Anna Johnson had 3 kills and 6 digs while Maddie Sullivan finished with 6 assists. For the JV Lady Rockets, Lilee Scott finished with 2 digs and 3 aces. Ivet Ontiverous led the team in aces with 6. Cassie Douglas had 2 assists.
Westwood will be back at home on Tuesday for their final home match of the year. Westwood will square off against South Lincoln in that match scheduled for the Joel Vinson Gym. First serve is set for 5 PM.